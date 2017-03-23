Man With Gun Barricades Himself In Car

March 23, 2017 2:34 PM
HYGIENE, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Longmont finally coaxed a man with a gun out of his vehicle after a short chase on Thursday. The negotiations closed the North Foothills Highway for a while.

It all began when officers tried to serve a felony warrant for sexual exploitation to Russell Ehrlich at a home in the 1200 block of Hover Street in Longmont.

When they arrived, officers saw Ehrlich, 40, in a car leaving the area so they tried to stop him. He refused to stop and led officers on a chase .

At some point during the chase stop sticks were utilized by officers to deflate or attempt to deflate the tires of the car.

Ehrlich drove his car to North Foothills Highway where he stopped his car. He has been in negotiations with officers via cell phone and told them he has a firearm.

Police were able to take Ehrlich into custody about 2:30 p.m.

North Foothills Highway was closed from Hygiene Road to the Ute Highway for more than two hours.

