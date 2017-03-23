Latest Forecast: Spring Quickly Turns Back Into Winter Tonight

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful spring storm will spread rain and snow over Colorado’s Western Slope and high country regions during the day today. The precipitation will stay west of Denver and the Front Range until tonight. Once it arrives, this will be the most significant rain and snow event we’ve experienced in the metro area since early January.

And it can’t get here soon enough! The weekly drought monitor was released this morning and it shows what we feared; severe drought has now spread north and south to include the entire urban corridor from Castle Rock to Wellington.

Until the moisture arrives, dry and mild weather will keep the fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning has been posted from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday for virtually all lower elevations in the state. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

By late Thursday evening, rain showers will develop in the metro area. The rain will mix with snow by midnight and then will turn into all snow by 3 a.m. We expect the snow to continue through the morning commute on Friday before gradually ending by late morning. Most neighborhoods around Denver and Boulder will see 1-5 inches of slushy, wet, heavy snow. The higher amounts will be south and the lower amounts will be north. For Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley, any accumulation should be limited to 2″ or less.

The most severe winter weather will be found along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties where a Blizzard Watch has been posted for late Thursday night through early Friday. A total of 6-12 inches of snow will combine with wind gusts up to 65 mph to create white out conditions at times. Travel along I-25 south of Lone Tree and I-70 east of Bennett may become extremely difficult if not impossible. Road closures are very possible in these areas.

In the mountains, the heaviest snow will fall Thursday night with a total of 6-12 inches for many of the ski areas. It will be the first big snow in the mountains in several weeks. Be prepared for winter driving conditions along I-70 from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.