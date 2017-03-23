WATCH: Jordan Bell Throws Down Two Big Dunks In First Half Against Michigan

Court Decision Could Sway Colorado Battle Over Oil-Gas RulesColorado regulators can put more weight on protecting public health and the environment when they draw up rules for oil and gas drilling, the state's second-highest court said Thursday, giving environmentalists and others a new tool to argue for stricter regulations.

Protests To Health Care Changes Target Colorado Congressional MembersSupporters of the Affordable Care Act protested outside the office of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner Thursday with balloons and signs on the seven-year anniversary of Obamacare becoming law-- the same day Republicans were unable to repeal the landmark health care legislation.

Race For Colorado's Next Governor Will Be Competitive On Both SidesThe election of Colorado's next governor still a year and a half away, but already four Democrats and three Republicans have announced their candidacy while a powerhouse in Colorado politics now says he's not running.