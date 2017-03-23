Good Samaritans Targeted In High Country Carjacking

RED CLIFF, Colo. (CBS4) – Good Samaritans who police say pulled over to help a car on the side of the road were carjacked at gunpoint and the suspects are on the run.

The incident happened in Colorado’s high country along Highway 24 between Minturn and Leadville just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, the victims were flagged down by two males on the side of the road. When the driver pulled over one of the suspects pulled a gun on the driver and removed him from his vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle was removed by the second suspect.

The suspects then proceeded to get into the car and drive towards Leadville.

The stolen vehicle was later located on County Road 48 in Lake County. The vehicle was unoccupied, according to authorities.

The first suspect was described as being a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 with a heavy build. He had a thick beard and was wearing a beanie and a blue jacket.

The second suspect was described as a young male with a skinny build and was wearing a green jacket.

The two suspects in this incident are still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted do not approach the suspects, call 911.

Additional Resources:

The following information was provided by the Eagle County Sheriff’s office:

If you think you may have any information about the suspect or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Crime Stoppers.