Firefighters Stretch Hose From Station To Burning Home

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Some firefighters in Parker proved why it’s a good thing to live close to the fire station.
South Metro Fire Rescue crews smelled smoke and saw flames shooting from a town home just a few hundred yards from the station on Thursday.
They stretched a fire hose from the fire hydrant near the station to a fire engine parked on the corner of the station’s parking lot and stretched that hose to the burning building on Bayfield Way.
Just minutes later they had the fire out.
The person living there was able to escape.