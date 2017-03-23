SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning: Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Winter Ready Section

Firefighters Stretch Hose From Station To Burning Home

March 23, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Bayfield Way, Parker, South Metro Fire Rescue

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Some firefighters in Parker proved why it’s a good thing to live close to the fire station.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews smelled smoke and saw flames shooting from a town home just a few hundred yards from the station on Thursday.

bayfield way fire 5vo frame 0 Firefighters Stretch Hose From Station To Burning Home

(credit: CBS)

They stretched a fire hose from the fire hydrant near the station to a fire engine parked on the corner of the station’s parking lot and stretched that hose to the burning building on Bayfield Way.

Just minutes later they had the fire out.

The person living there was able to escape.

