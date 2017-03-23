SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning for several Front Range counties (Watch Latest Forecast)

Drunk Driver Convicted In Deadly Hit & Run Crash

March 23, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: 80th Avenue, Arvada, Erica Dominguez, Hit & Run, Jessica Zapata, Jose Cruz, Jose Sandoval Cruz, Monica Zapata, Sheridan Boulevard

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury has convicted a man in a deadly drunk driving hit-and-run.

Jose Sandoval Cruz is a Guatemalan national. He had a blood alcohol limit three times over the legal limit when he was arrested after the crash in February of last year.

Jose Sandoval Cruz (credit: Westminster Police Department)

Monica Zapata, 40, died when a Jeep smashed into her sedan at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Her teenage daughter Jessica was taken to the hospital.

Zapata has two other children.

Cruz and another man ran from the scene but Westminster police arrested them a short time later.

Cruz will be sentenced in April.

