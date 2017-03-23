Denver Sets Record High Ahead Of Potent Spring Storm

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4)– The high temperature at Denver International Airport hit 76 degrees just before 1 p.m. Thursday, which tied the record for this date last set in 2012.
With a few more hours of heating left in the day the temperature could go higher.
The warm weather is ahead of a strong spring storm spinning to the southwest of Colorado.
It’s expected to bring much colder weather and the chance for rain and snow overnight and early Friday.
