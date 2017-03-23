Denver Sets Record High Ahead Of Potent Spring Storm

March 23, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, Record High

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4)– The high temperature at Denver International Airport hit 76 degrees just before 1 p.m. Thursday, which tied the record for this date last set in 2012.

With a few more hours of heating left in the day the temperature could go higher.

The warm weather is ahead of a strong spring storm spinning to the southwest of Colorado.

It’s expected to bring much colder weather and the chance for rain and snow overnight and early Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

