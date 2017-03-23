SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Blizzard Warning: Watch Latest Forecast | School Closings | Winter Ready Section

Aurora Theater Shooting Victim’s Mother Speaks At Gorsuch Hearing

March 23, 2017 9:25 PM
WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– The mother of an Aurora theater shooting victim testified during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Sandy Phillips, Jessica Ghawi’s mother, said Gorsuch should be confirmed to the Supreme Court only if he can answer some important questions.

Sandy Phillips (credit: CBS)

“This committee must know; does this nominee believe the 2nd Amendment has limits? Does this nominee recognize it does not override any other constitutional rights, like my daughter’s right to live in a safe community?” asked Phillips.

RELATED STORIES: Aurora Movie Shooting Story Archive

Earlier this week, a Colorado man criticized Gorsuch for ruling against his autistic son in a case, saying Gorsuch’s opinion eviscerated the minimal education requirements schools must provide disabled children.

Neil Gorsuch testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his nomination to be an associate justice of the US Supreme Court during a hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 22, 2017. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Thursday was likely the final hearing for Gorsuch. The committee will vote on his nomination the first week of April followed by a vote in the full Senate.

Key Democrats in the Senate have threatened a filibuster.

