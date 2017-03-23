Aurora Theater Shooting Victim’s Mother Speaks At Gorsuch Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– The mother of an Aurora theater shooting victim testified during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
Sandy Phillips, Jessica Ghawi’s mother, said Gorsuch should be confirmed to the Supreme Court only if he can answer some important questions.
“This committee must know; does this nominee believe the 2nd Amendment has limits? Does this nominee recognize it does not override any other constitutional rights, like my daughter’s right to live in a safe community?” asked Phillips.
Earlier this week, a Colorado man criticized Gorsuch for ruling against his autistic son in a case, saying Gorsuch’s opinion eviscerated the minimal education requirements schools must provide disabled children.
Thursday was likely the final hearing for Gorsuch. The committee will vote on his nomination the first week of April followed by a vote in the full Senate.
Key Democrats in the Senate have threatened a filibuster.