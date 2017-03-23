Attorney Of Alleged Illegal Pot Ringleader Calls Case A ‘Political Sham’

March 23, 2017 1:12 PM
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The alleged ringleader of a massive illegal marijuana operation appeared in court in Araphaoe County on Thursday.

Michael Stonehouse pleaded not guilty. The judge set his bond at $1 million.

Investigators raided Stonehouse’s home in Castle Rock. They confiscated cars and guns from the home, according to sources.

michael stonehouse1 Attorney Of Alleged Illegal Pot Ringleader Calls Case A Political Sham

Michael Stonehouse (credit: Douglas County)

Stonehouse, a Marine, also had Iraqi currency, according to attorneys who spoke at the hearing.

This is a “political sham,” said Chris Decker, Stonehouse’s defense attorney.

Decker called the case “artificially militarized.”

Decker accused 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler of prosecuting his client for political gain.

The illegal marijuana investigation started nine months ago. Earlier this month 19 homes were raided.

Investigators say the crime ring cultivated a lot of its work in plain sight in Front Range neighborhoods. Investigators say home growers would help sell the illegal marijuana across state lines.

When law enforcement found $5 million worth of illegal marijuana at a farm this summer, Brauchler says that one bust kicked off a months-long investigation, revealing how ordinary Coloradans exploited state laws to run a crime ring.

“This was about homegrown local folks growing and exporting marijuana out of the state of Colorado,” Brauchler said.

post busts 10pkg transfer Attorney Of Alleged Illegal Pot Ringleader Calls Case A Political Sham

(credit: CBS)

The investigation ended with more than a dozen people arrested, and a child was taken from one of the homes.

Brauchler says Stonehouse distirbuted pot illegally under the guise of a state license.

In the courtroom Thursday, Stonehouse turned to his wife and said, “Sorry.”

