UK Parliament In Lockdown After Reports Of Shooting

LONDON (CBS4)– Britain’s Parliament was placed in lockdown Wednesday afternoon London time after a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police.
London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”
The session of Britain’s House of Commons was suspended just before 3 p.m. London time after witnesses reported hearing gunshots nearby.
The leader of Britain’s House of Commons confirmed a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”
Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge near Parliament.
There were also reports that a police officer was stabbed outside Parliament.
The Metropolitan Police is urging people to stay away from the area.