UK Parliament In Lockdown After Reports Of Shooting

March 22, 2017 9:40 AM

LONDON (CBS4)– Britain’s Parliament was placed in lockdown Wednesday afternoon London time after a man attacked a police officer at Parliament and has been shot by police.

London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”

The session of Britain’s House of Commons was suspended just before 3 p.m. London time after witnesses reported hearing gunshots nearby.

The leader of Britain’s House of Commons confirmed a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

Witnesses said a vehicle struck several people on the bridge near Parliament.

There were also reports that a police officer was stabbed outside Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police is urging people to stay away from the area.

