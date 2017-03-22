BREAKING NEWS: Brush Fire Closes Highway 285 In Jefferson County (Read More)

Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In Fatal Crash Charged

March 22, 2017 3:53 PM
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in connection with a fatal car crash in early January.

Dave Young, 17th Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement on Wednesday that Teresa Tarin, 41, is also charged with vehicular assault.

Tarin was allegedly driving northbound in the 15500 block of York Street in Thornton on Jan. 9 when she lost control of her car and hit a concrete barrier. Her car became airborne and crashed into a Jeep Wrangler driven by 57-year-old George Maxwell Holt.

“Holt was killed and his 13-year-old son, Maxwell Holt, suffered serious bodily injury,” the district attorney’s office said.

Tarin was arrested Wednesday and is free on $20,000 bond. She’s expected in court on April 24.

