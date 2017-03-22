BREAKING NEWS: Brush Fire Closes Highway 285 In Jefferson County (Read More)

Colorado Public Records Mediation Bill Going To Senate

March 22, 2017 2:44 PM
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s House has unanimously approved a bill offering mediation to those disputing a denial of a public record request under the Colorado Open Records Act.

The House voted 65-0 on Wednesday to send the bill to the Senate.

The bill by Republican Rep. Cole Wist and Democratic Rep. Alec Garnett provides an alternative to costly court challenges of records denials.

It would encourage both parties to agree on a solution before going to court.

At least 26 states have mediation procedures to resolve public records disputes.

