Ruling Expected On Alleged Wolf Hybrid Dog

March 22, 2017 11:28 AM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge is expected to make a decision Wednesday about a dog suspected of being a wolf hybrid.

The dog’s owner says DNA tests did not find any evidence of wolf characteristics in the dog.

Animal Control took Tracy Abbato’s dog named Capone after a neighbor called to complain.

img 1536 Ruling Expected On Alleged Wolf Hybrid Dog

(credit: Tracy Abbato)

Aurora does not allow any exotic animals.

Capone has remained in custody at an Aurora animal shelter.

img 1534 Ruling Expected On Alleged Wolf Hybrid Dog

(credit: Tracy Abbato)

“It’s hard waking up and he’s not there,” Abbato said last week. “It’s been heartbreaking. He’s our family member and we don’t have him here with us.”

The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new fence, attorney fees, and shelter costs.

