Ruling Expected On Alleged Wolf Hybrid Dog

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge is expected to make a decision Wednesday about a dog suspected of being a wolf hybrid.
The dog’s owner says DNA tests did not find any evidence of wolf characteristics in the dog.
Animal Control took Tracy Abbato’s dog named Capone after a neighbor called to complain.
Aurora does not allow any exotic animals.
Capone has remained in custody at an Aurora animal shelter.
“It’s hard waking up and he’s not there,” Abbato said last week. “It’s been heartbreaking. He’s our family member and we don’t have him here with us.”
The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new fence, attorney fees, and shelter costs.