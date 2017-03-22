Latest Forecast: Very Beneficial Rain And Snow Coming To Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver area is officially experiencing severe drought. We have seen less than half of our normal snowfall through this point in the season. So it’s terrific news that we have rain and snow in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday.

But until a powerful spring storm can bring the precipitation, it will stay very mild and mainly dry along the Front Range through Thursday afternoon. The caveat is isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop after 4 p.m. Thursday. That being said, the fire danger will also remain high. A Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rain and snow will first develop on the Western Slope Thursday morning. Then precipitation will gradually spread east across the mountains during the day before reaching the Front Range Thursday evening mainly after 6 p.m. It will start as rain in the metro area and then change into snow after midnight. But we should point out there is still uncertainty regarding the precise snow level along the I-25 corridor.

As of early Wednesday morning, it appears the snow level will drop below 5,200 feet and therefore we should experience a prolonged period of all snow in the metro area. If the snow level never drops that low, it would obviously mean more rain than snow. But for now we’re expecting the lower snow level and therefore expecting up to 2″ of accumulation by the start of the Friday morning commute. This will be followed by up to 5″ of additional accumulation between 6 a.m. and noon on Friday for a grand total of 2-7″ for the Denver and Boulder areas. At this time we expect Northern Colorado to get much less.

We dry out quickly on Saturday with high temperatures back near 60° in Denver. Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and we expect several more chances for rain and snow next week. We need it!

