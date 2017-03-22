High Fire Danger Followed By Snow, All Within 6-12 Hours

High Fire Danger Followed By Snow, All Within 6-12 HoursGet ready for a wild ride over the next 24 hours as a dynamic spring storm moves into Colorado.

Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In Fatal Crash ChargedA woman has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI in connection with a fatal car crash in early January.

Gorsuch To Democrats: No Return To 'Horse And Buggy' EraAssured of support from majority Republicans, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch was wrapping up two days of Senate questioning Wednesday to glowing GOP reviews but complaints from frustrated Democrats that he concealed his views from the American public.