High Fire Danger Followed By Snow, All Within 6-12 Hours

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild ride over the next 24 hours as a dynamic spring storm moves into Colorado.
Ahead of it strong gusty winds from the south and southwest will create prime conditions for extreme fire behavior once again on Thursday. Red Flag Warnings are already in place.
By Thursday night rain and snow are expected to develop along the Front Range and the snow could be heavy over the southern foothills and across the Palmer Divide.
A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Thursday night and early Friday west and south of Denver where some places could see several inches of heavy, wet snow.
A watch means there is still uncertainty in the forecast details and to stay tuned for future updates.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.