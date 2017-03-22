BREAKING NEWS: Brush Fire Closes Highway 285 In Jefferson County (Read More)

Gas Station Robbery Suspect Caught On Surveillance

March 22, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Conoco Robbery, Denver Police Department, Sheridan Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are trying to identify a robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for a robbery of a Conoco gas station located at 502 North Sheridan Boulevard on March 13 just after 7 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-foot-1 with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a plaid winter jacket and blue jeans.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia