Gas Station Robbery Suspect Caught On Surveillance

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are trying to identify a robbery suspect.
According to police, the suspect is wanted for a robbery of a Conoco gas station located at 502 North Sheridan Boulevard on March 13 just after 7 p.m.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-foot-1 with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a plaid winter jacket and blue jeans.
Additional Information From The Denver Police Department
Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.