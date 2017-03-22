Man’s Body Found Near His Car On Flagstaff Mountain

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a 39-year-old man was discovered on Flagstaff Mountain early Wednesday morning.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a man driving down Flagstaff Mountain discovered the body just before 7:30 a.m. near Kossler Lake in the 5300 block of Flagstaff Road.
The man called 911 to report the discovery.
“Deputies, along with medical personnel from the Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District, responded to the scene, whereupon paramedics confirmed the man was deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The man’s body was approximately 200 yards off the roadway, in a field, and his car was located a short distance away.”
Authorities have not released the identify the man and are working to determine the cause of death.
“The initial investigation suggests no foul play is involved,” the sheriff’s office said.