Firefighters Rush To Wildland Fire

March 22, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Deer Creek Canyon, Jefferson County, Wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a wildland fire in Deer Creek Canyon on Wednesday morning.

The fire was about one acre in size.

Several fire crews were on scene including one brush engine, one water tender and two overhead personnel from South Metro Fire Rescue.

One cabin burned in the fire.

