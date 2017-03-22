Drivers Can Expect Weekend Closures For I-25 & Arapahoe Project

March 22, 2017 12:59 PM
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers can expect some delays and closures over the weekend as construction continues at the Interstate 25 and Arapahoe Road project.

Crews must close the northbound I-25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road and restrict access to drivers to Arapahoe Road from Clinton starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. March 27.

(credit: CBS)

The project managers hope to express to the community that they understand the massive impact the construction has had on them.

(credit: CBS)

“We bring in some of the local community to sponsor those, like we’ve had Brothers BBQ on the corner there, we’ve hired them as our caterer, we’re trying to help out. We’re trying to encourage everyone who helps out on the project to utilize the businesses here from everything from gas to lunches,” said Kraemer North America project manager Mike Mcinish.

(credit: CBS)

The $66 million project is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Additional Information From CDOT

Project website: www.codot.gov/projects/I25-Arapahoe
Project hotline: (720) 580-2525
Sign up for project updates by emailing: dot_i25arapahoe@state.co.us
To receive real-time updates about road conditions in your area, click here
Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and be sure to “Like” our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/coloradodot

Due to ongoing construction activity in this area and nighttime travel impacts, alternative transportation modes are encouraged. For information on the Regional Transportation District’s Southeast Rail Line or local bus services, call 303-299-6000. For information on carpool and vanpool services, call 303-458-7665.

