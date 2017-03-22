BREAKING NEWS: Brush Fire Closes Highway 285 In Jefferson County (Read More)

Dog Suspected Of Being Wolf Hybrid Will Go Home With Family

March 22, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Capone, Tracy Abbato, Wolf Hybrid

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has decided that a dog, suspected of being a wolf hybrid, will be allowed to go home with his family after the dog’s owner agreed to a plea deal.

The dog’s owner, Tracy Abbato, says DNA tests did not find any evidence of wolf characteristics in the dog.

Abbato agreed to plead guilty to three of the five original charges including animal at large, rabies tag and having a dog registered with the city. In exchange, the aggressive animal and exotic animal charges were dropped.

Animal Control took Abbato’s dog named Capone after a neighbor called to complain.

img 1536 Dog Suspected Of Being Wolf Hybrid Will Go Home With Family

(credit: Tracy Abbato)

The City of Aurora does not allow any exotic animals.

Capone has been in custody at an Aurora animal shelter but on Wednesday, the judge waived impound fees and the $1,000 fine.

Abbato will also have to build a fence around the home but until that is approved by the city the dog will need to be confined to the home or the front or back yard on a leash.

img 1534 Dog Suspected Of Being Wolf Hybrid Will Go Home With Family

(credit: Tracy Abbato)

Abbato is currently undergoing voluntary behavior modification for the dog.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new fence and attorney fees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia