Brush Fire Closes Highway 285

March 22, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Highway 285, Jefferson County, Turkey Creek Road, Wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A brush fire closed Highway 285 near Turkey Creek Road on Wednesday afternoon. Homes in the area were being evacuated.

The fire was burning in trees near mile marker 243 along Highway 285. The fire was estimated at two acres at 1:30 p.m.

The highway was closed in that area.

What started the fire was being investigated.

