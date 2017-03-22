April The Giraffe Live Video Feed Now Includes Toys ‘R’ Us Ad

March 22, 2017 10:27 AM

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Animal Adventure Park in New York has placed an ad on its live video feed of April the pregnant giraffe.

While thousands and thousands of people from across the globe continue to watch April and wait for her to deliver a calf, the video feed now has a big logo of the toy store Toys ‘R’ Us on the bottom left corner of the video.

The ad first appeared mid-morning on Wednesday. So far there’s no explanation for why it was placed on the feed.

The park shared the following update Wednesday morning: “Keepers report April is very moody and off from her normal self — this is a good thing. Back end continues to progress to our satisfaction.”

Animal Adventure Park has never had a giraffe calf born at its facility in Harpursville, New York before.

