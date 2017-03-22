BREAKING NEWS: Brush Fire Closes Highway 285 In Jefferson County (Read More)

Police Want Help Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect

March 22, 2017 2:55 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver would like the public’s help identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect robbed a customer at an ATM located at 1075 South Havana Street on March 2.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man. The vehicle he was in was a dark colored SUV/crossover type vehicle with plastic or tape covering the right rear window.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones. 

