‘Ag Day’ At State Capitol A Celebration Of Farm Businesses

March 22, 2017 5:12 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds gathered at the Colorado state Capitol on Wednesday for Agriculture Day.

Agriculture Day is a celebration of Colorado’s food and animal producers and farm businesses.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Ag Council hosted the event. It highlights the industry’s $40 billion contribution to Colorado’s economy.

“Remember agriculture every day and remember what they do to provide for the economy of this state, what they do for the rural values of this state, and what they do quite frankly for the general well-being for the state of Colorado,” said Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Colorado District 1.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The agriculture industry was also recognized for donating $16 million worth of food to local food banks last year.

