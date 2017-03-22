‘Ag Day’ At State Capitol A Celebration Of Farm Businesses

Wildfire Fears In Jefferson County: 'I've Never Seen A Winter Like This'With two more fires on the day before a Red Flag Warning goes into effect, residents in the Jefferson County foothills are concerned the dry conditions could mean disaster soon.

Disturbing Crime Wave Targets Unlocked Cars, Open Garage DoorsThere has been a disturbing trend in Douglas County, a rash of car break-ins and auto thefts.

Denver Admits Software Licensing ViolationsDenver taxpayers will be paying millions of dollars more this year for city use of Oracle software after the city admitted it violated its licensing agreements with Oracle and was threatened with a potential $10 million penalty for overuse.