‘Upside-Down Magic’ Brings Young Readers Together

March 21, 2017 11:49 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Young readers can all be on the same page when it comes to reading this summer. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced “Upside-Down Magic” as this year’s youth “One Book One Denver.”

The book follows the misadventures of a 9-year-old and her friends who aren’t afraid of being different.

“It starts with ready. Everything Councilman Ernie just said is so real. It opens up the world. Why did I just say ‘Go to Africa?’ If you can’t fly there, pick up a book,” said Hancock.

The program officially launches in June and runs through August. The program also includes activities and events for children ages 9-12 at the McNichols Building in downtown Denver.

