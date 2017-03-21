‘Texting & Driving Worse Than Drunk Driving’: Crash Victim Shares Story

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the penalties for texting and driving. Currently, the fine for texting and driving is $50 with 1 point on your license. SB17-027 raises the fine to $300 with 4 points on your license for a first offence.

For Arzelle Lewis the penalty can’t be high enough.

“I think it’s worse than drinking and driving. I think it’s worse than being under the influence in any way because you’re basically driving blind,” Lewis told CBS4. “When you’re texting and driving, you’re literally taking your sight off the road and it’s just so dangerous to others.”

Lewis publishes “BAC Magazine.” BAC stands for Become A Champion, and it chronicles the careers of top athletes. The magazine has become Lewis’ passion.

“Through sports I was able to use that as a means to an end and break the cycle in my family and become a first generation college kid,” Lewis said.

In 2012, he suffered some severe injuries in a crash on Interstate 25.

“It messed up my life, honestly, for a couple of years, because my short term memory, my ability to function physically was … you know … it was all taken away from me,” Lewis explained.

He was driving on the highway when he noticed the driver behind him texting and driving.

“I saw a girl who was floating through the lines,” Lewis recalled.

When traffic came to a standstill because of construction, Lewis stopped but the other driver didn’t.

“Once she hit my car, my trunk was in my back seat and my hands were on the wheel, so somehow my arm got twisted inside,” Lewis said.

He had a concussion and shattered bones in his elbow. His injuries have healed now, but he remains a staunch opponent of texting and driving.

He supports the legislation that would raise the penalties and potential prevent people from texting and driving.

In the case of Lewis’s crash, the driver was charged with reckless driving which is one way police increase the penalties on drivers who are texting.

