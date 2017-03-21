Sunshine Fire Began Near Transient Camp

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators say the Sunshine Fire in Boulder County began near a transient camp.

The fire began Sunday and burned 70 acres near homes. At one point, more than 1,000 homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Some living in the canyon told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that they are forced to camp there because they have no other place to go.

“You are not allowed to sleep in the city and so whenever we go to sleep we go as far out as we can and pick a really high, grassy area that nobody can see us so we can sleep,” said Amanda.

Amanda said she was near the fire when it started. Although no one is directly blaming a campfire at the transient site, the blaze does appear to be caused by humans.

“I know and am aware there are transient camps on occasion. I don’t know the number or the frequency or any issues that specifically occur there,” said Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Mike Wagner.

Last year a fire near Nederland destroyed several homes. Two transients from Alabama, Zack Kuykendall and Jimmy Suggs, failed to properly extinguish their campfire and were charged.

Some who count on seasonal shelters say that hasn’t been an option for very long this year.

“It’s been so warm that those closed down the other day,” said one man.

So, many have started camping outdoors after the City of Boulder forces them off the streets at night.

“I’ve seen people sleeping up there. I occasionally step on a sleeping bag that you don’t see,” said one Sunshine Canyon resident.

“There probably wouldn’t be fires in the hills if people who don’t know how to handle themselves out there in the woods were just here,” said one transient.

