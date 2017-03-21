Rockies Work To Fill Back End Of Their Rotation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (The Sports Xchange) – As spring training begins to wind down, teams are starting to make the tough roster decisions.

Many clubs are attempting to fill the back end of the rotation or determine which reserves deserve a bench job. For the few fortunate teams, such as the defending champion Chicago Cubs, the key remaining issue might be deciding the pecking order in a packed bullpen.

COLORADO ROCKIES

The Rockies have to fill out the final two spots in their rotation and will do so with inexperienced pitchers.

Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson and Tyler Chatwood are set as starters. The other rotation candidates are Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez, left-hander Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela.

The latter two have not made their major league debuts, while Hoffman (eight games, six starts) and Marquez (six games, three starts) received limited experience upon reaching the big leagues last season for the first time.