Rockies Work To Fill Back End Of Their Rotation

March 21, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Senzatela, Colorado Rockies, German Marquez, Jeff Hoffman, Kyle Freeland

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (The Sports Xchange) – As spring training begins to wind down, teams are starting to make the tough roster decisions.

gettyimages 645369258 Rockies Work To Fill Back End Of Their Rotation

Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch during the spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 25, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (credit: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Many clubs are attempting to fill the back end of the rotation or determine which reserves deserve a bench job. For the few fortunate teams, such as the defending champion Chicago Cubs, the key remaining issue might be deciding the pecking order in a packed bullpen.

COLORADO ROCKIES

The Rockies have to fill out the final two spots in their rotation and will do so with inexperienced pitchers.

gettyimages 651921392 Rockies Work To Fill Back End Of Their Rotation

German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies delivers a warm up pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on March 10, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (credit: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson and Tyler Chatwood are set as starters. The other rotation candidates are Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez, left-hander Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela.

gettyimages 651921818 Rockies Work To Fill Back End Of Their Rotation

Manager Bud Black of the Colorado Rockies takes German Marquez out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on March 10, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona. (credit: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The latter two have not made their major league debuts, while Hoffman (eight games, six starts) and Marquez (six games, three starts) received limited experience upon reaching the big leagues last season for the first time.

