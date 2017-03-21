Popular Radio Host Returns To KBCO

DENVER (CBS4) – A familiar voice is back in the afternoons on Denver’s KBCO radio station.
Host Keefer has returned to 97.3 KBCO.
Keefer, whose real name is David Fulgham, told CBS4 he got “caught up in a layoff a few years back.” He said he stayed in touch with the KBCO team he had worked with.
“They wanted to bring me back, as they say it, to correct a wrong,” he said.
Keefer previously served as afternoon host on 97.3 from 1999 until 2012. He said being back “feels like home.”
You can listen to Keefer weekdays from 3 to 8 p.m. on KBCO.