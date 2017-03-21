Popular Radio Host Returns To KBCO

March 21, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: David Fulgham, KBCO, Keefer

DENVER (CBS4) – A familiar voice is back in the afternoons on Denver’s KBCO radio station.

Host Keefer has returned to 97.3 KBCO.

keefer Popular Radio Host Returns To KBCO

Keefer (credit: CBS)

Keefer, whose real name is David Fulgham, told CBS4 he got “caught up in a layoff a few years back.” He said he stayed in touch with the KBCO team he had worked with.

“They wanted to bring me back, as they say it, to correct a wrong,” he said.

Keefer previously served as afternoon host on 97.3 from 1999 until 2012. He said being back “feels like home.”

You can listen to Keefer weekdays from 3 to 8 p.m. on KBCO.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia