Popular Mountain Town Could Be Getting New Development

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Leaders in the mountain town of Dillon are looking over plans for a massive new development.

A new six-story hotel will be larger than most anything else in the area.

Many people in Dillon hope the development will attract more people to the downtown core area. The town council and the mayor took a tour of the area Tuesday evening.

A gas station will have to be moved along with other businesses to accommodate the hotel and permanent residences. If approved it could include a restaurant and rooftop bar.

“The town is really open to development. We’re really excited as people bring us development opportunities. Everything has to be vetted though, so the town council will have to hear about the plans and parking needs of the building and the height and the different things that they haven’t been faced with before, and now they are going to look at,” Dillon Town Manager Tom Breslin said.

So far most people have supported the idea during the process. They have some concerns about the building’s height of six stories because it could block some of the amazing views.