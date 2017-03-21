Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect

March 21, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Denver Police, Ruby Hill Park

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a girl from Ruby Hill Park.

The victim told police he tried to force a girl into his car near the popular park in Denver on Jan. 15.

ruby hill composite Police Search For Kidnapping Suspect

(credit: Denver Police)

The car is described as an older model gold sedan.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

