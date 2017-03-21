Phish To Return To Dick’s In 2017

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – There was some speculation out there that Phish might return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for a seventh straight Labor Day weekend run, and now the news is confirmed.
The veteran jamband from Vermont will be back at the Commerce City soccer stadium (home of the Colorado Rapids) for shows on Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday Sept. 3.
Up until now, the only shows Phish had announced for the summer were a slate of 13 different shows at Madison Square Garden.
In addition to Tuesday’s announcement of the Colorado concerts, Phish also announced that it will play a few concerts before the MSG shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh and Dayton, Ohio.
Get more information about tickets at tickets.phish.com/summer-2017/.