Phish To Return To Dick’s In 2017

March 21, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: Commerce City, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Phish

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – There was some speculation out there that Phish might return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for a seventh straight Labor Day weekend run, and now the news is confirmed.

phish Phish To Return To Dicks In 2017

(credit: Phish.com)

The veteran jamband from Vermont will be back at the Commerce City soccer stadium (home of the Colorado Rapids) for shows on Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday Sept. 3.

dicks Phish To Return To Dicks In 2017

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (credit: Patrick Jordan/Phish)

Up until now, the only shows Phish had announced for the summer were a slate of 13 different shows at Madison Square Garden.

In addition to Tuesday’s announcement of the Colorado concerts, Phish also announced that it will play a few concerts before the MSG shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh and Dayton, Ohio.

Get more information about tickets at tickets.phish.com/summer-2017/.

