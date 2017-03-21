Overnight Closure Of I-25 During RTD Light Rail Girder Installation

DENVER (CBS4) – Tonight, as last night, all lanes of I-25 will be closed in Lone Tree for the installation of concrete bridge girders.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5:30 a.m. This affects both directions of travel.

The closure prevents travelers from driving underneath 58-ton pieces of span while they are being lowered into position and secured.

I-25 closure tonight from 10p to 530a – btw Lincoln Ave & RidgeGate Pkwy. Girder set for light rail project. Detours will be in place. pic.twitter.com/8QMCninqlr — RTD (@RideRTD) March 21, 2017

Southbound drivers will need to exit at Lincoln Avenue and travel east to S. Oswego Street, then south to S. Peoria to RidgeGate Parkway, which will return them to I-25. Northbound drivers will travel the same route in reverse.

This project is part of RTD’s 2.3-mile Southeast Rail Extension that also bridges Lincoln Avenue and RidgeGate Parkway. New light rail stations will open in three locations: near Sky Ridge Medical Center, the Lone Tree City Center, and at RidgeGate Parkway. The latter will have a Park-n-Ride lot.

Voters approved the project in 2004 as part of FasTracks expansion of rapid transit in the Denver metro region.