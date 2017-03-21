Man Struck By Vehicle Doesn’t Know Who He Is — Do You?

March 21, 2017 3:54 PM
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Denver would like the public’s help identifying a victim of an accident who doesn’t remember who he is.

According to police, the male was walking near West 8th Avenue and Speer Boulevard on March 16 when he was struck by a vehicle.

capture13 Man Struck By Vehicle Doesnt Know Who He Is Do You?

“He was treated at Denver Health Medical Center, but is having difficulty remembering who he is,” police said in a statement.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867.

