Latest Forecast: Shifting Weather Pattern To Bring Cooler, Wetter Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that “backed” into Colorado from Nebraska Monday night will keep temperatures about 10 degrees cooler on Tuesday compared to the Monday. The front will also be the focus for isolated showers late in the day. A rumble of thunder is also possible but most neighborhoods along the Front Range will remain dry. Similar weather is expected on the Eastern Plains.

In the mountains, plan on a 30% chance for a rain or snow shower through Tuesday night. There will be no accumulation.

Mostly sunny and dry weather will prevail statewide on Wednesday which unfortunately will raise the fire danger again. But then an approaching spring storm system will bring dramatic changes for the end of the week.

The Western Slope and the mountains will experience rain and snow by late Thursday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will stay mainly dry until Thursday night. Then an excellent chance for rain will continue through early Friday. At this time it appears the snow level will hover near 6,500 feet and therefore expect mainly just rain for the metro area and mainly snow for the foothills and Palmer Divide.

There is the potential for at least 6-8 inches of spring snow at many of the ski areas from Thursday through Friday night.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.