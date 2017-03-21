It’s Been A While, But The “S” Word Is Possible By Friday

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a while since we’ve said the “s” word in one of our forecasts but snow is possible later this week, especially for the higher elevations outside of Denver.

The potential for wet weather is welcomed news, especially for drought-stricken eastern Colorado.

How this all plays out is yet to be seen, but it's fun to look at models & watch how they flip flop with each run. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/8aNvf9VO9l — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) March 21, 2017

Our current forecast calls for snow to develop in the mountains by Thursday with a chance for rain in Denver and on the eastern plains by early Friday.

The wild card in this forecast will be the often elusive rain-snow line and where it sets up along the Front Range. If enough cold air can make it into the state the rain could change over to a heavy, wet snow. The best chance for this to happen will be in the Foothills and on the Palmer Divide.

We’ll keep you updated as we track the storm’s latest position and fine tune our forecast.

