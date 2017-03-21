Growing Belly Indicates April The Giraffe Is “In Home Stretch”

March 21, 2017 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (CBS4) – Another day goes by, and still no new baby.

Staff at the Animal Adventure Park say minimal changes occurred overnight in April the giraffe’s condition. However, they point to her growing belly and believe – their words – she’s “in the home stretch.”

She and Oliver still spend most of their days inside their enclosure. Park staff is introducing “enrichment items” (we’d like to call them “toys” here) to provide a little excitement to the giraffes and, consequently, their viewers.

Stay tuned, everyone!

 

