Animal Shelter Has New Ambassador After Recovering From Rare Condition

March 21, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Foothills Animal Shelter, Louie

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Foothills Animal Shelter has a new ambassador.

Louie was brought to the shelter a year ago, severely underweight. It turns out the Australian cattle dog had a rare condition that causes a bad reaction to the tartar on a dog’s teeth.

co foothills dog recovers 6vo transfer Animal Shelter Has New Ambassador After Recovering From Rare Condition

Louie (credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)

Following several intensive dental surgeries, Louie is now back to a normal weight and making a full recovery.

An employee of the shelter even adopted Louie.

The pup now meets with children’s groups and community members as an example of the work done every day at the animal shelter.

LINK: Foothills Animal Shelter

