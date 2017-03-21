Flames Shoot From Popular Mexican Restaurant

March 21, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Lefthand Fire Protection Districts, Lyons, Mojos Taqueria

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out flames shooting from a popular Mexican restaurant in Lyons early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire that was burning at Mojos Taqueria located at 216 Main Street in Lyons.

Callers told 911 dispatchers they could see flames coming from the business about 12:40 a.m.

When firefighters from Lyons, Hygiene and the Lefthand Fire Protection Districts, along with deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, arrived, they found the fire burning on the wooden deck and the exterior wall of the building.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire but the damage to the business is estimated between $20,000 and $30,000.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia