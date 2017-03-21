Flames Shoot From Popular Mexican Restaurant

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out flames shooting from a popular Mexican restaurant in Lyons early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the fire that was burning at Mojos Taqueria located at 216 Main Street in Lyons.
Callers told 911 dispatchers they could see flames coming from the business about 12:40 a.m.
When firefighters from Lyons, Hygiene and the Lefthand Fire Protection Districts, along with deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, arrived, they found the fire burning on the wooden deck and the exterior wall of the building.
Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire but the damage to the business is estimated between $20,000 and $30,000.
No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.
What caused the fire is being investigated.