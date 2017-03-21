Double Murder Suspect Arrested In Domestic Violence Case Last Month

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – The man authorities believe murdered two teenagers in El Paso County was arrested last month for domestic violence.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Gustavo Marquez, 19, was taken into custody Sunday evening in connection with the double homicide.

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were reportedly best friends from Colorado Springs, and both students at Coronado High School.

On March 12, a passerby discovered their bodies in Fountain near Pikes Peak International Raceway off Old Pueblo Road.

“Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that a male and female were lying on the shoulder of the road deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marquez was arrested on the charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and child abuse resulting in death.

Marquez remains in custody at the Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs without bond.

It’s not clear if anybody else was involved in the murders.

According to Colorado court records, Fountain police arrested Marquez in a separate case on Feb. 24 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and child abuse. Documents state that Marquez allegedly tried to force the mother of his child into his car, grabbed her by the throat and tried to break her fingers.

In that case, Marquez was granted $5,000 bond three days later on Feb. 27. Court records indicate he posted bond the same day.

Additional Information From The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or 719-520-7777.