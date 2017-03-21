Denver Mayor To Declare Tuesday ‘Immigration Day Of Action’

March 21, 2017 10:23 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will declare Tuesday an Immigrant Day of Action on the steps of the City County Building.

The City of Denver is trying to embrace immigrants by joining other cities. The declaration is designed to celebrate the community’s contributions to the Mile High City.

denver immigration day 5vo frame 184 Denver Mayor To Declare Tuesday Immigration Day Of Action

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

The voluntary proclamation will take place at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the steps of the City County Building with Hancock and other city leaders.

Although Hancock doesn’t believe Denver fits the designation of Sanctuary City, he has never faltered from his position with immigrants and refugees saying that he welcomes all as long as law enforcement are not made to do the work of federal immigration authorities.

denver 3 Denver Mayor To Declare Tuesday Immigration Day Of Action

(credit: CBS)

Hancock’s office says Immigrant Day of Action is a reminder of the importance of immigrants in the U.S.

The mayor’s office released a statement that it plans to “announce a new effort to showcase the diverse people who make Denver the beautiful home we are all proud of.”

