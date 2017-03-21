Colorado Senate Approves Electronic Records

Colorado Law Enforcement Agencies Defend Decision To Not Aid ICEColorado law enforcement agencies and cities are defending their decision to not aid federal agents looking to deport undocumented residents who have been charged or convicted with a crime.

Man Who Surrendered Malnourished Dog Now Faces Animal Cruelty ChargesA former dog owner from Westminster has been charged with animal cruelty and animal neglect.

Series Of Suspicious Wildfires Could Be LinkedInvestigators are trying to determine if a string of fires in Jefferson County are related. All are believed to be caused by humans.