Owner Says DNA Proves Pet Dog Is Not A Wolf Hybrid

March 20, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Capone, Tracy Abbato, Wolf Hybrid

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The owner of a dog in Aurora suspected of being a wolf hybrid says DNA tests did not find any evidence of wolf characteristics in the dog.

Animal Control took Tracy Abbato’s dog named Capone after a neighbor called to complain.

img 1536 Owner Says DNA Proves Pet Dog Is Not A Wolf Hybrid

(credit: Tracy Abbato)

Aurora does not allow any exotic animals.

A hearing regarding the dog will happen on Wednesday. Until then, Capone will remain at an Aurora animal shelter.

img 1534 Owner Says DNA Proves Pet Dog Is Not A Wolf Hybrid

(credit: Tracy Abbato)

“It’s hard waking up and he’s not there,” Abbato said last week. “It’s been heartbreaking. He’s our family member and we don’t have him here with us.”

The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new fence, attorney fees, and shelter costs.

