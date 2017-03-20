REPORT: Tom Brady Super Bowl Jersey Thief May Have Stolen Von Miller’s SB 50 Helmet

By Bryan Altman

(CBS4) – The Tom Brady stolen jersey saga, which started off as an intriguing and anecdotal footnote in the New England Patriots’ post-Super Bowl story, has officially morphed into an international crime drama that’s almost stranger than fiction.

A report today from Fox Sports 1’s (FS1) Jay Glazer indicates that a suspected thief has been caught by international authorities and some believe that this thief might be responsible for much more than just stealing Brady’s jersey.

Glazer appeared on FS1’s “Undisputed” and discussed the ongoing investigation into the thefts from Super Bowl locker rooms.

Transcription From CBS Sports:

“The Denver Broncos believe this same culprit may be responsible for taking Von Miller’s helmet or cleats from last year’s Super Bowl as well,” Glazer said. “From what I know it’s not just Brady’s jersey, it’s other things. Whenever you’re dealing with international soil, with anything overseas, with someone breaking into, basically, a Super Bowl locker room, that’s so incredibly secure, this story will only get more and more [wild].”

Reports stated that Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey could be worth as much as $500,000. Considering that Miller was named the MVP of Super Bowl 50, it’s safe to say that his game-used helmet would fetch a pretty penny if the alleged thief managed to find a buyer.

Details surrounding the identity of the thief, or how long he or she has been sneaking into Super Bowl locker rooms and stealing memorabilia for, are still scant.

Who knows how long this has been going on and how many items that were were regarded as misplaced have been taken.

If authorities have indeed fingered the right person, hopefully we’ll find out sooner than later.