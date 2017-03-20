COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Colorado Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Teacher Described As Expert Skier Dies In Fall On Pikes Peak

March 20, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Banning Lewis Academy, Colorado Springs, Little Italy, Pikes Peak, Rachel Dewey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs middle school was closed on Monday following the death of a teacher.

Rachel Dewey died in a skiing accident on Sunday. Investigators say she was skiing with her husband and three sons in an area of Pikes Peak known as Little Italy.

web frame copy 410 Teacher Described As Expert Skier Dies In Fall On Pikes Peak

Rachel Dewey (credit: KKTV)

Dewey lost control and ended up falling 1,000 feet. She was a teacher at Banning Lewis Academy, which canceled classes in response to her death.

Dewey’s husband told authorities his wife was an expert skier.

Classes will resume on Tuesday and grief counselors will be on hand.

