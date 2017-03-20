Teacher Described As Expert Skier Dies In Fall On Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs middle school was closed on Monday following the death of a teacher.
Rachel Dewey died in a skiing accident on Sunday. Investigators say she was skiing with her husband and three sons in an area of Pikes Peak known as Little Italy.
Dewey lost control and ended up falling 1,000 feet. She was a teacher at Banning Lewis Academy, which canceled classes in response to her death.
Dewey’s husband told authorities his wife was an expert skier.
Classes will resume on Tuesday and grief counselors will be on hand.