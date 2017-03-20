Teacher Described As Expert Skier Dies In Fall On Pikes Peak

Man Accused Of Leaving Pipe Bombs In Denver Hotel IndictedA man accused of leaving pipe bombs in the safe in his downtown Denver hotel room and writing the word "explosives" on the closet mirror has been charged with one count of possession of a destructive device.

Teacher Described As Expert Skier Dies In Fall On Pikes PeakA Colorado Springs middle school was closed on Monday following the death of a teacher.

Owner Says DNA Proves Pet Dog Is Not A Wolf HybridThe owner of a dog in Aurora suspected of being a wolf hybrid says DNA tests did not find any evidence of wolf characteristics in the dog.