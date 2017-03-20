Coach Bobo Gets A Look At CSU’s New Football Stadium

March 20, 2017 5:47 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The new $220 million Colorado State University football stadium was showed off on Monday, which is on schedule and on budget.

The Rams will get to open their 2017 season at Sonny Lubick Field at Colorado State Stadium against Oregon State on Aug. 26.

csu stadium Coach Bobo Gets A Look At CSUs New Football Stadium

(credit: CBS)

csu stadium890 Coach Bobo Gets A Look At CSUs New Football Stadium

(credit: CBS)

Head coach Mike Bobo talked about getting the team inside to check it out.

csu stadium456 Coach Bobo Gets A Look At CSUs New Football Stadium

Mike Bobo (credit: CBS)

“We brought them over and kind of gave them a tour … right now we’re trying to earn the right to get into this building. I don’t know if I’m going to bring them over any time soon. Hopefully we’ll be in before the first ballgame. I told them we’ve got to earn the right to get in this stadium, so we’re in the process of earning it right now,” Bobo said.

csu stadium678 Coach Bobo Gets A Look At CSUs New Football Stadium

(credit: CBS)

csu stadium23423424 Coach Bobo Gets A Look At CSUs New Football Stadium

(credit: CBS)

The stadium sits on the southwest side of campus with 36,000 seats.

CSU said goodbye to Hughes Stadium last fall.

