Coach Bobo Gets A Look At CSU’s New Football Stadium

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The new $220 million Colorado State University football stadium was showed off on Monday, which is on schedule and on budget.

The Rams will get to open their 2017 season at Sonny Lubick Field at Colorado State Stadium against Oregon State on Aug. 26.

Head coach Mike Bobo talked about getting the team inside to check it out.

“We brought them over and kind of gave them a tour … right now we’re trying to earn the right to get into this building. I don’t know if I’m going to bring them over any time soon. Hopefully we’ll be in before the first ballgame. I told them we’ve got to earn the right to get in this stadium, so we’re in the process of earning it right now,” Bobo said.

The stadium sits on the southwest side of campus with 36,000 seats.

CSU said goodbye to Hughes Stadium last fall.