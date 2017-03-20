COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Colorado Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police Release Images Of Suspected Robbers

March 20, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Logan Street

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver would like the public’s help identifying suspects in a robbery.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

capture12 Police Release Images Of Suspected Robbers

(credit: Denver Police Department)

The robbery occurred at 4551 North Logan Street on March 5 just after 8:30 p.m.

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones. 

