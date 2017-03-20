Mother And Son Transition To Father And Daughter Together

DETROIT (CBS4) – A Michigan father and daughter transitioned from mother and son together.

Eric Maison told People Magazine their decision came after watching a documentary about a transgender girl five years ago.

“That’s when we both learned what it meant to be transgender, and realized that that explained both of us exactly,” Maison said.

Right after watching the film, his daughter Corey came out, calling the process “very relieving.”

“I was always sad and angry all the time, and I didn’t know what to do about it,” 15-year-old Corey said. “I lost a lot of friends in the process, but the ones that actually did care stayed.”

Dad Eric took three more years to come out as transgender. Eric said she wanted to wait to help Corey’s transition.

“I knew that something was off, but I didn’t know what that was. I knew that I hated my body, I was very ashamed of it, but I didn’t know, cognitively, why,” Eric added. “Honestly, I just thought it was me. I thought there was something wrong with my brain.”

The administration at Corey’s school welcomed her, and encouraged her to use the women’s bathroom and locker room.

Eric came out to his husband Les in 2015.

“He took a minute to think and process that and he said, ‘I love you, and no matter what we’ll make this work,’” Eric recalled.

Both now say they feel “complete.”