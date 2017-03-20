COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Colorado Rockies player Ryan Spilborghs. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Mother And Son Transition To Father And Daughter Together

March 20, 2017 4:51 PM

DETROIT (CBS4) – A Michigan father and daughter transitioned from mother and son together.

Eric Maison told People Magazine their decision came after watching a documentary about a transgender girl five years ago.

“That’s when we both learned what it meant to be transgender, and realized that that explained both of us exactly,” Maison said.

Right after watching the film, his daughter Corey came out, calling the process “very relieving.”

“I was always sad and angry all the time, and I didn’t know what to do about it,” 15-year-old Corey said. “I lost a lot of friends in the process, but the ones that actually did care stayed.”

Dad Eric took three more years to come out as transgender. Eric said she wanted to wait to help Corey’s transition.

“I knew that something was off, but I didn’t know what that was. I knew that I hated my body, I was very ashamed of it, but I didn’t know, cognitively, why,” Eric added. “Honestly, I just thought it was me. I thought there was something wrong with my brain.”

The administration at Corey’s school welcomed her, and encouraged her to use the women’s bathroom and locker room.

Eric came out to his husband Les in 2015.

“He took a minute to think and process that and he said, ‘I love you, and no matter what we’ll make this work,’” Eric recalled.

Both now say they feel “complete.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CENTURYLINK 'LINK TO THE ACMAS'
CHECK YOUR BRACKET

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia