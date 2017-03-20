Latest Forecast: Spring Starts With Summerlike Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will approach record highs again on Monday as the warmth combines with very dry conditions to keep to the fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the foothills of Larimer County, most of Boulder County, all of Jefferson County, and the southwest portion of Douglas County from noon until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Monday is also the first official day of spring (the spring equinox occurred at 4:28 a.m.) but temperatures will be very summerlike again. Denver officially reached 81° on Saturday and 80° on Sunday which was just 1 degree away from a record both days. The record on Monday is 80° set in 1907 and we should be very close.

A cold front in Nebraska Monday morning will move west into Colorado on Tuesday. The front will drop temperatures about 15° and may produce a few light rain showers. Unfortunately, the chance for rain in the metro area is less than 20%. The mountains have a somewhat better chance for rain and snow on Tuesday but no accumulating snowfall.

A much stronger cold front will reach Colorado late Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 50s on Friday in the metro area and we have at least a 50% chance for rain and snow from late Thursday through late Friday. At this time it appears temperatures will stay warm enough for most of the precipitation to be rain at lower elevations. In the mountains, accumulating snowfall is likely for most of the ski areas for the first time in weeks!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.