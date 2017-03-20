Man Arrested In Connection With Murder Of 2 Young Teens

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the murder of two teenagers in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Gustavo Marquez, 19, was taken into custody Sunday evening in connection with the double homicide.

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, were reportedly best friends from Colorado Springs, and both students at Coronado High School.

On March 12, a passerby discovered their bodies in Fountain near Pikes Peak International Raceway off Old Pueblo Road.

“Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that a male and female were lying on the shoulder of the road deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marquez was arrested on the charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and child abuse resulting in death.

Marquez is being held at the Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs without bond.

It’s not clear if anybody else was involved in the murders.

Additional Information From The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or 719-520-7777.